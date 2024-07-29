APC State Chairmen to Embark on Nationwide Solidarity Rallies for President Tinubu

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen has announced plans to hold solidarity rallies across all political wards, local governments, and state capitals, including Abuja, to highlight the achievements and programs of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Alphonsus Eba, Secretary of the Forum, stated that the rallies would be a peaceful demonstration of support for the President’s initiatives in response to the planned protest on August 1.

Eba emphasized that the anticipated violent protest by an unidentified group, as outlined in their demands, threatens the democratic principles upheld by all political parties.

He acknowledged the current challenges but expressed optimism for a brighter future through President Tinubu’s policies and projects.

“Against this background, from today, July 29 to August 11, 2024, and starting with this press briefing, we will commence solidarity rallies by all structures of our party across all political wards, LGAs, and state capitals, including Abuja FCT,” Eba said.

“We aim to re-echo the laudable projects and programs of President Tinubu with greater vigor to protect and defend our democracy from any attacks by hoodlums or criminal elements seeking to incite violent protests.”

Eba urged all patriotic Nigerians to resist attempts to incite disorganized protests that could jeopardize national peace.

He called for civil resistance against any efforts by failed politicians to gain power through illegitimate means by inciting ignorant citizens.

The forum’s message underscores their commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring the nation’s stability amidst the current political climate.