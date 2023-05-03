Chelsea Players Have Been Too Passive This Season – Chilwell

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell has come out to give an honest assessment of the club’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday. He recently admitted that the players are hurt and angry with the recent losses, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are feeling every possible negative emotion one can think of right now, and it is clear that everyone has been poor on the pitch this season.

Chilwell added that the entire team has been too passive that opponents now find Chelsea easy to play against.

His words, “We’re hurt and angry, every negative emotion you could think of,”

“It was very poor. We knew that if we came here and played like that we would have to expect to concede three goals. We weren’t getting tight to anyone, weren’t laying a hand on anyone. We were passive. We’re probably quite a nice team to play against which has been the story of the whole season to be honest. It seems to be every team that plays against us has a good game. That’s not a coincidence. A lot of the performances recently have been below the standard we set. The first half was another example of that. We have to look at ourselves.”

On his row with Silva and Enzo, “We are in a deep hole at the moment. To get ourselves out of it we need to stick together. There will be a lot of outside noise, but we need to stick together, train hard and coming into games show the effort the fans want to see. That’s all we can focus on now: doing it for ourselves and importantly for the fans, giving them something positive in the last five games. They have stuck with us all season.”