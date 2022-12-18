I’ll Show Graham Potter What I Can Do – Denis Zakaria

Chelsea midfielder, Denis Zakaria has come out to say that he will not be giving up on a testing loan spell with the Blues. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite being restricted to just two appearances so far, he still feels he can improve some things and show the coach what he can do.

Zakaria added that he’ll keep working hard till he gets his chances under Graham Potter.

His words, “I’m still positive about it all, and then I’ll see what will happen. I still need to improve some things and show the coach what I can. When I get to play, I have to show that I am good. It has not been enough so far, but I work hard to get my chance in this big club.”