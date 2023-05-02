I’ll Start Attacking Men Who Threaten To Rape Me Online – Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian Singer, Temmie Ovwasa has come out to threaten to hound a man spiritually and physically for saying he’ll f*ck the hell out of her so she can have sense. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the man is clearly a rapist, and she is ready to start paying people to find men who offer to forcefully have sex with her.

See what she wrote,

WOW.