I’ll Start Scoring For MUFC Soon – Weghorst

MUFC striker, Wout Weghorst has come out to say he is sure he will soon start delivering goals for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows strikers are judged by the number of goals they score at the end of the day, so he hopes to start getting the ball at the back of the net soon.

Weghorst also admitted that he would like to stay at the club beyond the summer.

His words, “In the end, it’s very simple. As a striker you are judged by goals. He (Erik ten Hag) indicated that attacking reinforcements were desirable. A striker, a number 9. Such a type was sought to add to the selection. And then it’s simple. The best plays. I have to force it to make minutes. In my career I have always done one thing: score goals. We’ve had two games now. If I start missing big chances, then I have to start worrying. But I’m confident I can do it and I’ll be fine.”

“The coach saw that I was ready. Nice to enforce that confidence from the start. It is fantastic to be here. The atmosphere, the away fans, the game that waves up and down. Wonderful. I’ve been here for over a week now. It’s going well. Of course (I want to stay), but first I have to make sure I can be of value to the team and this club.”