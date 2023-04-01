I’ll Stay At Real Madrid For As Long As The Club Wants Me To – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that the Brazil national team wants to appoint him as coach. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he will respect his contract at Madrid and concentrate on his current job until his services are no longer required by the club.

Ancelotti added that he will remain Real Madrid manager as long as the club allows him to.

His words, “The reality is that the Brazilian national team wants me; I love that, it’s exciting,”

“From there, you have to respect the contract you have, which is a contract that I want to fulfil.”

“Everything is quite clear, I’ll stay here as long as Madrid allow me to stay here,”

“I feel a lot of affection from the president [Florentino Perez], the fans, the players, the atmosphere is very calm around me … we now have two and a half months to try to win two trophies.”