Scoring In The UCL Final Is One Of My Best Moments In Football – Havertz

Chelsea midfielder, Kai Havertz has come out to admit that he feared he would become a meme when he was presented with an open goal in the UCL final. Havertz recently revealed that such moments are always very scary for any footballer.

According to him, if he had missed the glaring chance in such an important game, he surely would’ve been a YouTube sensation immediately after the game.

The German added that scoring in the UCL final remains one of his best moments in football.

His words, “Yeah, 100 per cent.”

“These moments, they are always the worst, because you think if I miss this one then of course you are on YouTube, on Instagram and in every meme, so I was just thinking: ‘Please, I have to score now’.”

“Then, of course, it happened and then these are the best moments in football.”

“Of course you get used to it when you play some games, when you have some matches, when you are here in England for some months.”

“It’s a different type of football, but I think you get used to it and it was the same for me. After six months it was easier for me and then I settled in very well.”

“I feel very good on the pitch and you are more relaxed on the pitch to play. Then, of course, it was getting a little bit better and now I’m used to it and I’m feeling very good.”

“Playing by instinct was always one of my strengths in the past, to just play football on the pitch and not to think about things a lot.”

“I think also, when you come here with a price tag on your head, everybody expects you to play very good, and if you don’t play very good they start talking. But after six months it was getting better.”