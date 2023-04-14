I’ll Sue Those Behind The Defamatory Racist Allegations Against Me – Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has come out to deny allegations of racism during his time as head coach of Nice. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory claims made against him, and he is ready to take legal action against those behind it as soon as possible.

PSG are yet to comment on the situation and Galtier is expected to be in the dugout for the top-of-the-table clash against Lens this weekend.

WOW.