Illegal Alawo: Awo Ruling Houses set to commit deposed Taiwo Adegboye to Prison over disobedience to Appeal Court Judgement

Following the Appeal Court Judgement dated 8th day of August 2022 that deposed, dethroned and sacked one Mr Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye from the stool of Alawo in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State.

The three (3) ruling houses with another family compound in the ancient town of Awo, had concluded an arrangement to commit deposed and dethroned illegal Alawo, Mr Taiwo Adegboye to prison for contempt of Court, alleging Adegboye of continuing parading himself illegally as new Alawo after the Appeal Court had deposed him (Adegboye).

The names of the ruling Houses with the compound are; Awojobi, Akinsilo, Okunji and Jogunade families respectively and the case with Suit N0:HOS /84/2020, filed by the aforementioned ruling houses and family compound will resume on Monday 5th day of August, 2024, in respect of Alawo Chieftaincy stool.

The concerned ruling houses in the ancient town were planning to approach the Appeal Court, Akure Judicial Division, for the umpteenth time to seek the issuance of Form 49 which borders on committing any erring litigant and concerned party in a Suit to a prison( correctional centre) for disobeying the Appeal Court Judgement.

It was learnt that the ruling houses, had earlier approached the Appeal Court in Akure, Ondo State, through their Counsel, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan which the Appellate Court had issued Form 48 Order IX, Rule 13 dated 21st day of February 2023, with the title “Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court against Taiwo Adegboye.

The Form 48 reads thus; ” To Hon. Abdulrasaq Taiwo Adegboye of Alawo’s Palace. Take Notice that unless you obey the directions contained in this Order/Judgement, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to Prison”.

They disclosed that Adegboye was the 2nd Appellant in the Appeal N0: CA/AK/56/2021, where the Appeal Court set aside his purported selection, appointment, approval and eventual installation as new Alawo, restraining him from parading himself as or performing any of the functions of Alawo of Awo, or wearing or displaying any insignia of the office of Alawo, including beads, crowns, and all other paraphernalia of the stool pending the final determination of this action by lower Court.

However, Taiwo Adegboye has been parading himself as the new Alawo in defiance of the Appeal Court Judgement with the support of the State Government under the watch of Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, claiming to be above the law because Adegboye was a former Councilor in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State.

Meanwhile, Mr Adegboye has been embroiled in the allegation of certificate forgery, age falsification, forgery of signatures, identity theft of notification of results, perjury and falsification of election documents with the usage of outdated and revoked declaration for his(Taiwo) purported and nullified installation.

The forgery/falsification allegations range from the bearing of different names on any given documents, falsification of age on different documents, perjury by lying on oath, claiming of another person’s certificate and notification of results, different thumbprint impressions and signatures on different documents by the same person in respect of Alawo Stool, disclosing that all the forgery and falsification documents were attached to his(Taiwo Adegboye) his Expression of Interest Form N0: 000000114 dated 19th day of August 2020.

Speaking on the development on Sunday, a crown prince and member of Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, Prince Abubakar Adeniyi, has declared that only the Court is the last hope of the good people of Awo that could put a stop to the ongoing rascality and absurdity from Taiwo Adegboye in respect of Alawo Chieftaincy stool.

Prince Adeniyi further stressed that Taiwo Adegboye his younger brother, had brought a great stigma to the Abioye ruling compound with the enormous allegations of forgery/falsification levelled against him(Taiwo Adegboye) without using one day to come out to defend the allegation by bringing out the genuine and contrary documents to the one in the public domain.

On the issue of disobedience to Court pronouncement, he said that Adegboye had violated Section 187(1-3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended on the obedience to Court orders and judgement.

On whether it is fraudulent for one person to bear different names, “It is fraudulent for one person to allegedly bear several names that he uses variously, to suit changing environments Per EKO, J.S.C. in the case of PDP&2Ors. V. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo& 3Ors.- SC.1/2020.(Bayelsa -2019).