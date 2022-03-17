I’m 50 But It Still Feels Like I’m 30 – Chidi Mokeme

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has come out to celebrate his 50th birthday. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he has waited a long time for his 50th year on earth, and it still feels like he is just 30 years old.

Chidi added that he is glad to still be alive to celebrate today, and he is grateful to God for His grace.

His words, “Hello 50

I’ve waited a long time for this day.

Nice to finally meet you.”

“You don’t look anything like they say though.

You look like 30, the one I met 20years ago.

Or is 50 the new 30?”

Of course, that’s the GRACE factor.”

“Anyways let’s pop some bubbly, fill up our flutes and make a toast

We have some catching up to do, then I can share my dreams with you.

I’m glad you could make it, so let’s start with.”

Happy Birthday to me. You know the drill, we’re gonna have fun and enjoy our moments”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.