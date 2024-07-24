I’m 59, I Think About Death All The Time Now – Keanu Reeves

Popular Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves has come out to open up on his obsession with dying. He recently revealed that he thinks about death all the time, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently 59 years old, so thinking about death is understandable, and it definitely helps him appreciate the air he breathes at the moment a lot more.

Reeves added that thinking about when it all ends will also help you value current relationships with loved ones.

His words, “I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time.

Hopefully, it’s not crippling, but hopefully, it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have.”

On his love for comic books, “I love the images. I love words and storytelling and I love the way that you can have this engagement that overlays.

And so you can look at the art and then you can follow the story.”

