I’m Already Familiar With Fenerbahce’s History And Story – Jose Mourinho

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to address Fenerbahce fans as their new manager. He recently had his say while reiterating his commitment to club’s education scholarship, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is already familiar with the club’s history, position, story, goals, facilities and large community, and he can guarantee everyone at Fenerbahce that their dreams are now his dreams.

Mourinho added that one of things that drew his attention to the club was its vital step towards helping the kids in the last two seasons.

His words, “Dear Public and Fenerbahce Fans, I greet you all with affection. Months ago, when we were meeting for the very first time with Fenerbahce, I was given the most detailed depiction of the club’s history, its position as the largest sports club in the world, its story, goals, facilities, large community and unique grandstands. And this story got me very excited. One of the things that drew my attention the most in this unique story was the step taken by this great club and community for children in the last two seasons, under the leadership of its football team.

When I was told, for the last two seasons, Fenerbahce has been granting education scholarships to students in need in the country; the coach and the team embrace the project and the community is, as always, the most important part of this. I realized how meaningful this step was. I will repeat what I said for Fenerbahce and its fans during my signing ceremony and I will take the first step as a part of this meaningful project: Your dreams are now my dreams. I too embrace the dreams of Fenerbahce to support the children of this country, with the sense of responsibility and belonging the Club has for its nation. I would like to share with the fans that I will be launching for this season the education scholarship campaign which was carried out for the last two seasons by Fenerbahce. I believe that first our footballers, then our great fans will once again become a proud part of this meaningful step. And that our dreams will be as one for the children of this country! I love you all very much. Jose Mourinho.”

WOW.

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix GOIH is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who is the current head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma. Dubbed “The Special One” by the British media, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers ever and is widely considered to be among the greatest managers of all time.

Mourinho was born in 1963 to a large middle-class family in Setúbal (a suburb of the Lisbon metropolitan area), Portugal, the son of José Manuel Mourinho Félix, who was known by the name Félix Mourinho, and his wife, Maria Júlia Carrajola dos Santos. His father played football professionally for Belenenses and Vitória de Setúbal, earning one cap for Portugal in the course of his career.

His mother was a primary school teacher from an affluent background; her uncle funded the construction of the Vitória de Setúbal football stadium. The Carnation Revolution leading to the fall of António de Oliveira Salazar’s Estado Novo regime in April 1974 also led to the family losing all but a single property in nearby Palmela.