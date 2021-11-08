I’m Always Happy To Be On The Pitch – Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has come out to say that he no longer wants to leave the club. He recently revealed that any thoughts of pushing for an exit are now in the past.

According to him, he is currently thinking about the future and what’s ahead of him, especially now that he is playing again.

Niles added that he is always happy to be on the pitch and he hopes for more minutes this season.

His words, “That’s all in the past now.”

“I am just thinking about the future and what’s ahead of me. It was great to be out there today, getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come.”

“Yeah [I’m] always happy to be on the pitch and play, it’s a good feeling. Of course I’m looking for more minutes, I just need to keep my head down and keep going and working hard.”