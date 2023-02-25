I’m Been Unable To Locate My Polling Unit Ahead Of The Elections – Adunni Ade

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has jumped on social media to cry out over her inability to locate her polling unit ahead of Saturday, February 25 presidential election. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has done everything she can to get the location, and she even tried using Google maps at some point, all to no avail.

Adunni added that she even visited the location INEC directed her to, but that belongs to a different polling unit.

Her words, “PLEASE READ BEFORE GIVING RECOMMENDATION!”

“It shouldn’t be this hard! I have done everything I can! Google maps having me run around like a headless chicken all in the name of finding polling unit! No one in this darn area knows where the polling units are! Can somebody? Anybody! Help me locate my EXACT POLLING UNIT! @inecnigeria where is my polling unit??”

“Note: I have visited the location INEC directed me to but that belongs to a different polling unit. The last 3 numbers on your card determines the location. 019 is idado,020 is Agungi and so on. Inec locator is taking me to Idado. Which is false.”

