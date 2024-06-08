I’m Buzzing For The Euros – Kane

England striker, Harry Kane has come out to send a rallying cry to his team-mates ahead of their final warm-up match for Euro 2024 against Iceland. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels blessed to be among a great group of players for the national team, and he is absolutely buzzing for the Euros tournament.

Kane added that he is definitely looking forward to what comes next in the competition after the warm-up games.

His words, “A great group of lads. Buzzing for the Euros. One last warm-up game at Wembley tonight (Friday).”

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.