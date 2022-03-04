Kim Kardashian Drops Kanye West’s Surname

Popular Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has dropped ex-husband, Kanye West’s name from her social media handles. This is coming 24 hours after being declared legally single, and the world has been reacting.

Recall that on Thursday, March 3, a Los Angeles judge granted her request to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Her social media handles were previously named Kim Kardashian West, but she is now reverted to Kim Kardashian – her maiden name.

WOW.

Kimberly Kardashian West (née Kimberly Noel Kardashian; born October 21, 1980) is an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–present). Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012) and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013).

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Robert and Kris (née Houghton). She has an older sister, Kourtney, a younger sister, Khloé, and a younger brother, Rob. Their mother is of Dutch, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry, while their father was a third-generation Armenian-American.

After their parents divorced in 1991, her mother married again that year, to Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Summer Olympics decathlon winner. Through their marriage, Kim Kardashian gained step-brothers Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody; step-sister Casey; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.