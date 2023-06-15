I’m Done With My Womanizing Ways – Craig David

Popular singer, Craig David has come out to say that he has been celibate for a year after suffering many different traumas from one-night stands. He recently had his say while speaking to Louis Theroux on his podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he used to be a chronic womanizer, but his many sad experiences with different women have rendered him celibate and changed.

David added that he hopes his intercourse break will allow him to mentally get prepared to meet his next girlfriend as start a good relationship.

His words, “Sometimes you gotta pull it back, man. I’m 42 years old now, things are different.”

“If we can’t deep dive, if I can’t have a conversation and at the same time laugh like crazy with you, and see the beauty from within you, then we’re just gonna be doing the same game that I’ve been playing since day one.”

“I don’t want that anymore.”