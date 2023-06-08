    Login
    I’m Done With Vulgar Lyrics, I’m An Ambassador For God Now – Spyro

    Popular singer, Spyro has come out to say that he will never release secular songs again. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he does not intend to release tracks with vulgar lyrics henceforth because he is now God’s ambassador.

    The singer added that he is presently ready to influence the music industry for God from now on.

