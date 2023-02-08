MUFC Won’t Stand Any Chance If We Try To Rescind Casemiro’s Red Card – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the club will not be appealing against the red card picked up by Casemiro against Crystal Palace. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still does not believe it was the right decision to show Casemiro red, but he also doesn’t see MUFC standing a chance in any legal process.

Erik added that he will always have other players who are available to get the job done.

His words, “Consider, yeah. Still it’s for me not the right decision but I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process. I always have to play with the players who are available and we have a squad, we have many good players in our squad who are also not playing in the starting XI and I have to do it. After a game I can’t say Casemiro is not there.”