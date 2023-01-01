I’m Dying For The World Championships – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to admit that he is out of the championship title race as he plans his next step in the heavyweight division. Recall that AJ last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk while failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles.

According to him, the opportunities to fight are always there for him, so he’ll always be prepared to fight whoever is ready to face him.

Joshua added that he is dying for the world championship, and that is all his heart and soul is leading towards henceforth.

His words, “I like to see my name constantly mentioned among other fighters.”

“The opportunities are always there for me, there are big opportunities to fight.”

“I’ll fight whoever’s ready; I’m ready and we’ll get cracking in the new year. I want to be consistent, be fit to fight, and everything comes off the back of that.”

“I’m dying for the world championship, 100 per cent. That’s all my heart and soul is leading towards, [but] I lost a fight this year which took me out of the championship title race.”