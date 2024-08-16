I’m Experimenting With Pulisic Ahead Of The New Season – Paulo Fonseca

AC Milan manager, Paulo Fonseca has come out to say that he has been experimenting with Christian Pulisic ahead of the new season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has thought about playing Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Samuel Chukwueze behind Morata in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but he is still undecided about whether the American midfielder will start in that position.

Paulo added that Chukwueze is currently fit, and Christian is playing in a role he really likes.

His words, “I thought and tried it, but I don’t know if they’ll play tomorrow.

Chukwueze is fit, Pulisic is playing in a role he really likes. (Luka) Jovic’s pre-season was pretty good too. Loftus-Cheek can play as an attacking midfielder; we have many solutions.

