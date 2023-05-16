I’m facing war to become Senate President – Akpabio

The Senate President aspirant for the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed for prayers, saying there is war out there for him.

Akpabio stated this during his speech when he met with the APC Non-Serving Senators Group in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also promised that the 10th Senate would collaborate with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to pay off the nation’s debts.

“I am excited that God is keeping all of you alive. This is a family and I am very proud to belong to this family.

“I want to also appeal that you not only endorse us but support us with your prayers because what I am seeing out there is that it is a war. But I see it as a storm in a teacup,” Akpabio said.

The APC has zoned the Senate Presidency to Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (Kano), House of Representatives Speaker Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) and Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu (Abia).