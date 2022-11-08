I’m Fit To Represent England At The Qatar World Cup – Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City midfielder, Kalvin Phillips has come out to say that he is very hopeful of being involved in England’s World Cup squad after recovering from injury. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his shoulder injury has healed right now and he feels perfectly fine, so it’s up to Gareth Southgate to trust him to play his part in Qatar.

Kalvin added that he has obviously not played football for a long time, but he has always kept his fitness up.

His words, “The shoulder’s perfectly fine now.”

“I have gone through a seven-week process of recovering as fast as I possibly can for the World Cup. Everything is going great.”

“I’ve obviously not done it for quite a long time now but I’ve kept my fitness up and I’d like to think I could play 90 minutes.”

On if he’ll make the World Cup, “I’m not too sure yet. I’m very hopeful that I can be involved. We will have to wait and see.”