I’m Focused On Improving For MUFC – Rashford

Manchester United midfielder, Marcus Rashford has come out to refute reports that the squad has turned against Ralf Rangnick. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is not very happy with how he has played in recent outings, there are no truth in the current rumours circulating about Manchester United players.

Rashford added that he is completely focused on improving his own game on the pitch right about now.

His words, “We’ve all been disappointed with recent performances and we’ve been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club,”

“I have endless respect for both and I’m looking forward to bettering my game under the staff… I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy.”

“Am I disappointed in some recent performances? Of course I am. I’m my own biggest critic. It’s been a tough start but I am determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire should never have been in question. I love this club.”