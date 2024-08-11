Ending Bad Governance: The Abia Blueprint and the Alex Otti Example

Emerging from the remnants of the old Imo State in 1991, Abia State once bore the illustrious moniker of “God’s Own State.”

Yet, the passage of time witnessed a gradual erosion of its splendour, courtesy of a legacy of lacklustre governance.

Despite a heritage steeped in the legacies recorded by eminent past leaders and distinguished indigenes of Abia State, such as the pioneer premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, inaugural civilian governor, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Sir Alvan and S.G. Ikoku, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Major-Gen Omar Sanda Ike Nwachukwu, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Lt-Gen Onyeabor Azubuike Ihejirika, Maj-Gen Chijioke Kaja, Air Commodore Samson Emeka Omerua, Commander Amadi Ikwecheghi, Prof. Joe Irukwu, Prof. Awa Kalu, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, High Chief Nnanna Kalu, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Paul Agbai Ogwuma, Dr. Adolphus Wabara and Sir Marc Wabara, Ms Arunmma Oteh, Prof. Nnenna Oti, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, Chioma Ajunwa, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe and numerous others, who had excelled in different sectors, yet, Abia State found itself grappling with the burden of unfulfilled promises and dreams of it’s founding fathers.

Envisioned by its founding architects as a bastion of prosperity and progress, Abia State languished amidst a landscape of unmet expectations under successive administrations.

The erstwhile vibrant Umuahia, the state’s capital, stood as a mere shadow of a capital city, devastated by war and until now, had remained a glorified Local Government, while the bustling commercial hub of Aba teetered on the precipice of decayed infrastructure, hoisting the flag of the dirtiest city of Nigeria.

Palpable disillusionment pervaded the populace, leading many to question the veracity of the federal government’s monthly disbursements to the state as well as the huge Internally generated revenue through multiple taxation and levies on the productive and trade sectors. The image of the state became battered even beyond the shores of Nigeria. To be a citizen or resident of Abia State was to be an anathema!

The cumulative effect of those years, precisely, 24 years, of negligence in governance, ineptitude, lack of political will and crass irresponsibility in driving the political leadership led to a systemic failure in providing modern infrastructure and services and that ushered in the era of kidnapping for ransom epitomised by the then notorious criminal gang led by “Osisi ka Nkwu” who was eventually crushed by the military might under the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt..Gen. Onyeabor Ihejirika.

Before his arrest and death, he had established a culture of kidnapping as a burgeoning venture with other small-scale actors alike. The result was dark years during the tenure of Gov. T.A. Orji. It was a season of profiliation of debts despite the efforts of Okonjo-Iweala in helping the state write off the already accumulated local and foreign debts.

The poor Federal Allocation to the State which is also endowed with Crude Oil was barely enough to pay a bloated Civil Service and service the avaricious thirsts of the political class, no thanks to the indebtedness to almost all the commercial banks in the state, who would deduct monies at source to service the debts of the state.

The entrance of Orji’s protege and manfriday, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu further diminished the already bad situation.

In a watershed moment in 2023, a coalition comprising the clergy, traditional Rulers, and ordinary citizens convened with a resolute resolve through prayers to vanquish the spectre of bad governance that had long haunted Abia State.

Galvanized by a collective sense of purpose, they harnessed the power of political engagement to effect transformative change.

This was the beginning of the People’s journey to ending bad and ineffective leadership in the state. It was a mass movement beyond party lines.

In a pivotal electoral decision on March 23, 2023, the people of Abia entrusted their mandate to Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, an experienced banker, and a steward renowned for his acumen in organizational leadership and commitment to sustainable development, with a background in financial and human resource management.

The triumph of the Abia electorate was underpinned by a series of decisive actions:

Setting aside political, ethnic, and religious divides in pursuit of a common aspiration for progress

Leveraging peaceful demonstrations and communal supplications to spotlight their grievances on a national stage

Displaying unwavering perseverance in the face of formidable challenges

Selecting a leader distinguished by a proven record of principled governance and holistic progress.

Today, Abia State stands as a testament to the transformative potency of effective governance.

The erstwhile beleaguered Aba now revels in uninterrupted power supply, while Umuahia metamorphoses into a contemporary citadel of governance. Infrastructure projects proliferate, and the state’s economic vitality burgeons autonomously, emancipated from a reliance on federal largesse.

In less than one year, Abia State was placed back on the comity of states and the Governor became the face of true leadership while his government became the symbol of good governance.

The collective decision of the people of the state including those in the Diaspora, to end bad governance and restore the image of the state was a practical protest that yielded results.

It was not surprising that in the recent protests that characterized the push for the end of bad governance which has plagued the nation for decades and caused untold hardship for the masses, the people of Abia preferred to sustain the winning streaks of a Governor chosen by the people.

The state has had a good share of bad governance but that ended with the election and inauguration of Alex Otti and his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu.

It was a protest through the ballots which was considered the most popular election so far.

While the citizens of Nigeria deserve the right to express their disillusionment with the worsening state of insecurity and food prices amongst others, it is expedient to have a blueprint such as the case of Abia State.

There should be no room for violence or the invitation to the Military either to disperse protesters or to take over the reins of power.

In a democracy, where there is a will to elect the right people, there could be a change of power and an end to bad governance through the ballots.

The end of an era is the beginning of a new one!

Credit: Oby Christie Ndukwe & Enyi Ejike-Umunnabuike Jr.