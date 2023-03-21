I’m Focused On My Kids With Shakira, Not Her Comments On Our Split – Pique

Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has come out to say that he is very happy with the recent changes in his life following his split with Shakira and retirement from football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been hearing all of Shakira’s tantrums since their split, but he is focused on protecting their kids and avoiding comments on the past.

Pique added that he has always had a close relationship with his children, and nothing makes him happier than making his son happy.

His words, “Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children.”

“It’s about protecting them. That’s the work of all parents with their children. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my job as a father.”

“The day I die, I will look behind me and I hope to have done everything I wanted.”

“I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money on cleaning up my image.”

“The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me. I don’t care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have. I am very happy.”

“There have been changes in my life and I have known how to maintain my happiness.”

On his kids with Shakira, “We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children. Each one makes their decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well.”

“Each one makes the decisions that he believes are the best. I do things in a certain way, I try to do it in the best way. I am fine, happy.”