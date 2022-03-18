    Login
    I’m Grateful To Add Another Year To My Age – Kiki Osinbajo

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo has come to flaunt stunning photos of herself on her birthday. She recently shared the pictures via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Kiki Osinbajo
    Kiki Osinbajo

    Her words, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Nothing but grateful. Face card never declines”

    See photos,

    Kiki Osinbajo
    Kiki Osinbajo

    WOW.

