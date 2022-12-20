I’m Grateful To Every Fan Who Supported Morocco In Qatar – Hakimi

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has come out to promise fans more joy in future following the Atlas Lions’ fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Morocco leaves Qatar with a historic fourth place, and he feels blessed to see such a unique experience come to an end.

Hakimi added that he is grateful to all the people from Morocco who supported the team unconditionally.

His words, “A unique experience comes to an end.”

“We leave Qatar with a historic fourth place. The best result ever by an African and Arab team in the history of the World Cup. We are very proud of that.”

“Thanks to all the people from Morocco who supported us unconditionally. Thanks also to all those who have supported us from Africa, the Arab community or anywhere in the world. We will come back much stronger to give you more joy.”