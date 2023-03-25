I’m Grateful To My Coaching Staff For Always Being Available To Work With Me – Tuchel

New Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to admit that he is planning to raid Chelsea for one of his former coaches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very grateful to his coaching staff for being readily available to work with him wherever he goes, and he also thanks their families for their flexibility.

Tuchel added that he hopes Anthony Barry who is currently at Chelsea would be allowed to join him in Germany too.

His words, “My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”