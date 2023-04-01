I’m Grateful To My Friends And Family For My Success – Korra Obidi

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has come out to say that she has bought a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles, USA. She recently shared a clip of her signing some documents, and fans have been reacting.

Her words, “Small Nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house. Thank God say man no be God. Grateful to my family and friends.

Landlady of a $1,600,000 home.

Brentwood Los Angeles.”

WOW.