Imo State Pastor Sentenced to Eight Years for Rape of Church Member

An Imo State High Court, under the supervision of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu, has sentenced Pastor Desmond Eke to eight years in prison for the rape of a woman who was a member of his church.

The pastor, who founded the Deliverance Ministry of the Good Shepherd in Umuihita Avu, Owerri West Local Government Area, was convicted of exploiting the trust placed in him by his victim.

Pastor Eke was charged with three counts: raping the woman, administering a stupefying substance to her, and inflicting injuries during the assault.

The prosecution, led by Chioma Emuka, presented evidence that Pastor Eke had drugged the woman, causing her to become dizzy and weak.

While she was in this impaired state, he sexually assaulted her. The woman regained consciousness while the assault was still occurring.

Emuka revealed that when the victim questioned Pastor Eke about his actions, he claimed that his semen was “holy” and could deliver her from a supposed marine spirit disturbing her life.

This disturbing justification underscored the manipulation and breach of trust involved in the case.

Justice Nzeukwu’s judgement resulted in Pastor Eke being convicted on two counts: breach of trust and rape. However, he was acquitted on the third count related to inflicting injuries during the assault.

The judge reasoned that since the victim was not fully conscious during the incident, it was unlikely that any physical injuries could have occurred, as there was no resistance from her.

During sentencing, Pastor Eke’s defence counsel, Ohaka, representing Nwaneri of Dauda Chambers, argued for leniency.

He highlighted that Eke had demonstrated good behaviour throughout the trial and had not absconded or violated his bail conditions. Ohaka requested that instead of a full prison sentence, his client be placed on probation.

This case is notable as it is the first to be prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in Imo State.

The legislation aims to address various forms of violence, including sexual offences, with a focus on providing justice for victims and deterring such crimes.

The case was closely monitored by Onurube, a civil society organisation that initially reported the incident and followed it through to its conclusion.

Marjorie Ezihe, the convener of Onurube, praised the court for its decision.

She expressed hope that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others considering similar heinous acts.

Ezihe stated, “This conviction sends a strong message that such inhumane actions will not be tolerated.

It is crucial for the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable and to protect the rights of victims.

We hope this case encourages more victims to come forward and seek justice.”

The outcome of this case highlights the commitment of the Imo State judiciary and civil society to combating sexual violence and upholding the rule of law.

It underscores the importance of legal frameworks like the VAPP Act in addressing and reducing instances of gender-based violence, ensuring that those who commit such crimes are held accountable.