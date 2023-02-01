I’m Grateful To My Friends And Family For Their Support Ahead Of My Retirement – Tom Brady

NFL legend, Tom Brady has come out to announce his retirement from the sport. He recently had his say via a video posted to social media, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every sportsman only gets one super emotional retirement essay, and he used that up last year when he announced a retirement he came out from.

Tom added that he is grateful to his family, friends, teammates and competitors for the thrills over the years.

His words, “Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so… really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go over forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

WOW.