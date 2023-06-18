I’m Happy Haaland Did Not Overcelebrate – Norway Manager

Norway manager, Stale Solbakken has come out to take a dig at Jack Grealish for his over-the-top celebrations after his club won the treble. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was happy that Erling Haaland was more restrained with his celebrations, but he understands that such jubilations cannot be postponed.

Stale added that he is pleased to see how sharp Haaland was in national team training few days later.

His words, “I think everyone understands that and I also think it’s a good idea to do that. I don’t think you can postpone a celebration like that. You can’t say ‘let’s meet up in the summer when these national games are over and we party’. It’s not the same because the excitement is a little bit out of your body and you have to do it then. When he (Haaland) came here, he didn’t look like he had gone the Grealish way. If Grealish managed to train for England the first time, he should also manage to do it for us.”

“The biggest gift in that is the love the crowd will give him because it’s a long time since he has played in Norway and he didn’t participate in the two internationals earlier this year. Obviously the Norwegian people have seen him on telly for a long time without seeing him live. I think he has had one game here in a year.”

“So that will probably pump him up and give him the five to 10 per cent he probably lacks due to the programme he has been through and all the feelings and emotions he has been through as well.”