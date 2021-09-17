I’m Happy To See Tammy Abraham Shinning In Italy – Tomori

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has come out to say that he is pleased to see Tammy Abraham thriving in the Serie A. He recently revealed that he is happy because they have both come a long way from humble beginnings.

According to him, they both talk every day and their relationship has grown a lot since their 7 years together at Chelsea.

He added that playing at Stamford Bridge, in the Premier League and Champions League and for AC Milan is definitely dream come true.

His words, “I’m happy for Tammy, we talk pretty much every day.”

“When we started playing together at Chelsea we were seven years old and then we made it to the first team. When you grow up that’s where you want to go, but you don’t know if it will happen.”

“I remember when I scored my first goal, he made a hat-trick and it was the best day of our life. Mount scored too, it was crazy. It all started from there.”

“Now I feel great at Milan. Obviously Chelsea have been a huge part of my life for 15 or 16 years.”

“I managed to make my dreams come true: I played at Stamford Bridge, I played in the Premier League and Champions League, I made my debut with the English national team.”

“Now I am very happy at Milan and I am happy with what we are doing. Now we are finally also in the Champions League and maybe we can even win it like Chelsea did.”