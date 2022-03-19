I’m Happy With My Composed Goal Vs Newcastle United – Iwobi

Everton winger, Alex Iwobi has come out to call for consistency from his teammates in the EPL. This is coming after they secured a 1-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Thursday night, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy for his decisive goal vs Newcastle, and he is proud of his composure before taking the strike.

Iwobi added that seeing the fans celebrate like that meant a lot to the players and managers, and he hopes the team can improve.

His words, “For the goal, I just wanted to relax and stay composed,”

“It was on my weaker foot as well. The main thing was to hit the target, beat the keeper – and it turned out to be the goal we needed.”

“Dominic also did very well to stay composed and wait for me to overlap. I have to give credit to him for assisting me and I was able to slot the ball in the corner.”

“In the celebrations, a lot was going on! I remember Anthony [Gordon] jumping out in front of me and showing that desire he has for the fans!”

“It was an amazing feeling to see our fans like that. We want more of this feeling. From minute one until the end the fans were right behind us. If they believe in us, we can only believe, too. It’s great for us.”

On Allan’s red card, “I felt like it was a yellow. It was quite harsh, but we had to fight on without him. He fights for us and he expects us to fight for him, and we managed to do so.”

“We need to go into the final 11 Premier League games and keep showing that fighting spirit, not easing off. Hopefully, now we can kick on. The main thing is to remain consistent. That is the aim.”