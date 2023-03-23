I’m Happy Within Myself Despite Legends Cancelling Me – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to blast the boxing legends who lost respect for him when he lost his heavyweight world titles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, whatever he does with his boxing career is done for himself, rather than to impress any of his boxing idols who are not loyal.

Joshua added that he is happy and content within himself, and he will remain that way no matter what.

His words, “It was a hard pill to swallow, and now I’m just in a place where it’s like, ‘f*** everyone, I’m doing this s*** for myself.

I ain’t going through that s*** anymore where I’m putting pressure on, ‘I’m going to do this, and I’m going to do that.

I love this industry, I respect boxing so much, because I do it, and I know what it takes.

And it’s crazy to think that a lot of the legends that I admire and people that I look up to are doing podcasts now, and I can actually go online and hear what they have to say.

I used to do a lot of it to try and get the respect and admiration from people that I admire, and you’re kind of chasing that.

And when I lost the belts, I just felt that admiration and respect from the legends of the game had just disappeared with those belts.”

This is what I’m saying, you can’t search for it (respect).

Now you have to be happy and content within yourself, and that’s what I’m going for now, what’s my advice? What’s going to make me happy?

One day I’m going to be a retired fighter, so I have to kind of put myself in a position, where it’s like I can’t continue to search for admiration from others, because sooner or later, I’m not going to be in that position, because I’m not going to be a fighter anymore.

And I think if I continue searching for that, it drives us crazy, so what I’ve got to do is find out what makes me happy, what’s in my soul? What’s in my core?”