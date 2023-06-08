I’m Looking Forward To Meeting My Liverpool Teammates – Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have come out to announce the signing of Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine has signed a contract with the Reds through to 2028, and fans have been reacting.

According to the World Cup winner, it feels amazing to call himself a Liverpool player and he cannot wait to start his new journey at Anfield.

He added that he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates and making history with the club.

His words, “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”