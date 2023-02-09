I’m Looking Forward To Seeing My Baby’s Cute Face – Naturi Naughton

Hollywood actress, Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis are expecting their first child together. The movie star recently revealed to the press that she is excited about this major moment for her family, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is currently really looking forward to seeing her baby’s cute little face, and how it will be the perfect blend between herself and her husband.

Naturi added that her daughter is also especially happy to be getting a younger sibling.

Her words, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me. My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him.”

“It was such a special moment.”