I’m Not Competing With My Twin Brother – Peter Okoye

Popular singer, Peter Okoye has come out to react to Paul Okoye’s claim that he wrote most of the songs they sang together as the PSquare duo. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Paul has been granting several interviews to repeatedly take credit as the songwriter for the songs they sang when they were still a duo, and he wonders why his twin brother constantly tries to belittle him.

Peter added that just like he has told Paul himself several times, he is not in competition with his brother.

His words, “What do you truly gain by constantly disrespecting and belittling me all the time. You have disrespected my wife, disrespected my family, disrespected my talent, disrespected my ideas, and even sided with Jude when he was clearly trying to oppress me.”

See what he shared,

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.