I’m Not Dating Anyone Currently – Selena Gomez

Popular singer, Selena Gomez has come out to declare that she is currently single. This is coming amid persistent rumours that she is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, and fans have been reacting.

In a since-deleted Instagram post of a cloudy sky, which showed the face of an unidentified man looking down while standing in front of a hill, the 30-year-old singer made it clear she is not dating anyone.

Her words, “I like being alone too much. #iamsingle”

Recall that Taggart recently split from 24-year-old EDM artist, Eve Jobs who is Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter.

