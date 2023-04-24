I’m Not Expecting Any Child – DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has come out to react to the rumors making the rounds that she is pregnant for her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor. This is coming after Cuppy posted a video of herself dancing with her belly slightly protruding.
Reacting, she is not expecting any child at the moment, and she only has a belly.
Her words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate