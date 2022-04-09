    Login
    I’m Not Friends With Those Who Have Done Me Dirty In The Past – Toke Makinwa

    Celebrity News

    Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has come out to share a cryptic post about keeping friends. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Toke, she is not friends with people who have ever done her dirty and people should stop suggesting otherwise.

    Her words,

    WOW.

    Toke Makinwa (born 3 November 1984) is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

    Toke Makinwa was born on 3 November 1984, in Lagos state. She attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo State. Makinwa later attended the University of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and literature.

    In 2010, Makinwa made her major media debut on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s The Morning Drive show as a co-host. In 2012, she made a television appearance as host of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant, which was broadcast live across Nigeria. She co-hosted Flytime TV’s 3 Live Chicks, along with Tosyn Bucknor and Oreka Godis. The show debuted as a web series before expanding to terrestrial television in late 2012. Makinwa did not renew her contract with Flytime TV for the show’s second season and was subsequently replaced by her radio colleague Omalicha. In 2012, Makinwa launched her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

    On 15 January 2014, Makinwa married Maje Ayida, whom she had been involved with for eight years. In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend. On 5 October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.

