I’m Not Ready To Quit Coaching Yet – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he could not ask for anything else if his career ended tomorrow. He, however, revealed that he is not ready to stop managing yet, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels fortunate and privileged to be in the position he is in today, and fighting for titles at the end of the season is the best feeling ever.

Pep added that he cannot deny how exceptional it would be to win another title this season.

His words, “I am fortunate and privileged. That is my feeling,”

“Fighting for the titles at the end of the season is the best feeling,”

“I know if we don’t win the Treble or win the title people will see it as a failure season, but that doesn’t matter. I expect that. The important thing is we are there. It depends on us.”

“We cannot deny how exceptional it would be to win another title. It is done when it is done. And it is not done.”

“I like to be here because we have the chance to make people happy, not for the history. What is that? When you move on, you move on. That is all.”

“I am more than grateful to have lived my life with these incredible players.”