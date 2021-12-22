Kizz Daniel Flaunts Photo With One Of His Twin Boys

Popular singer, Kizz Daniel has come out to share a cute photo with one of his twin sons. He recently shared the beautiful picture on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

See photo,

Stunning.

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”.He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018.

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

He founded the Fly Boy Inc record label in November 2017.Kizz Daniel was born Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria. He hails from Abeokuta North local government area.

In May 2015, Kiss Daniel released a third follow up single, “Laye,” on his birthday, along with a video two weeks later which was shot in different locations in the eastern part of Africa and was directed by AJE FILMS.