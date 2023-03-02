I’m Not Relocating Back To Nigeria Under Tinubu – Pere

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi has come out to announce that he has changed his mind about moving back to Nigeria following the result of the presidential election. Recall that the reality star had said that if Obi wins the election, he would return his US passport to the US government.

He also vowed to join the Nigerian army and impart some military techniques he had learned while serving in the US military.

Reacting after Tinubu’s victory, he simply wrote, “All plans to relocate back to Nigeria, ABORTED! Una good luck o.”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.