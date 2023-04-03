I’m Not Sure About The Safety Of Private Phone Calls Anymore – Peter Okoye

Popular singer, Peter Okoye has come out to write about the safety of private telephone conversations in Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after the recent leak of the conversation between Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo, he is scared for his own private phone calls as well.

His words, “Dear Nigerians,

How safe is your private telephone conversations?#JustSaying.”

WOW.