I’m Not Sure Jose Peseiro Will Accept The Super Eagles Job Again – Pinnick

﻿ Nigeria Football Association (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has come out to confirm that he will not seek a third term when his current reign comes to an end. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is definitely eligible to run again if he wants to, but he’ll be deciding against that decision because that is the wish of his family.

Pinnick added that he doesn’t think Jose Peseiro would want to accept the Super Eagles Job again if it is offered to him.

His words, “First am I eligible to run? Yes, I am eligible to run based on our statutes. Do I want to run at this moment? It’s a no-no because my family says so at the moment.”

“My family is very key to me, they have seen that I’ve put in my all, I’ve done my best, they’ve seen that it’s taking a toll on me, taking a toll on the family and they believe it’s time that I should move on.”

“It’s a very regrettable decision.”

“One thing I can guarantee you is we are getting a foreign coach, within the next seven to ten days we’ll announce a foreign coach.”

On Peseiro, “It’s not impossible but would he want to come? If he would want to come then it will be a major plus for us because it shows that he loves the country.”

“I told them in our Executive Committee meeting, are we going to have a percentage of home-based players in any of the Super Eagles line-ups? Is it going to be part of the contract of the coach?”

“They should look deeply into it because we also need to develop it.”