I’m Not Thinking About Getting The Chelsea Job Permanently – Lampard

Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard has come out to say that he is happy to be back at his club. He recently revealed that it was an easy decision to take up the interim post at Stamford Bridge, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been on a very different path since he left the Blues, but he is delighted and thankful for the opportunity to be back with the squad, on the training ground, and in the stadium.

Lampard added that he is not thinking about earning the job permanently because there is a lot of work to be done.

His words, “Easy decision for me, this is my club. I’m also a very practical person. I’ve been on a different path since I left Chelsea but to come back when I’ve been asked and come back with a belief I can help until the end of the season. Delighted to get the opportunity and I’m thankful. I’ve a good understanding of the squad, the training ground, the stadium and the fans and I’ll do my best.”

On being permanent manager, “Roberto did an incredible job to stay on but that’s a different time in the club’s history. I expect those questions but what is important to me is to park it to one side and get on with the job. I was at the game on Tuesday, there’s a lot of a talent in the squad and I’m excited to work with them.”