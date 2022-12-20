Okocha’s Footballing Talent Was Out Of This World – Gyan

Ex-Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has come out to say that Jay-Jay Okocha is one of the best to have ever come out of Africa. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Okocha was a player who was skillfully gifted during his playing days, and his talent on the pitch was simply out of this world.

Gyan added that he watched the Nigerian when he still in school, and he is surely one of the greatest players ever.

His words, “Hahaha… Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world,”

“I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there, he was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria.”

“When you go to Nigeria you talk about Jay-Jay Okocha, even the whole world everybody knows him [laughs], that guy is just crazy, he is crazy when it comes to skills, I think he is one of the best have seen, with the ball on his feet, his technique, and ability.”

“I am happy to see him even now, he was very humble, he is the same Jay-Jay Okocha and I am happy to see him.”