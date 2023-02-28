I’m Not Worried About My Future, I’m Focusing On The Team – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that he has not done enough at the club to have too much faith. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot continue to expect the owner’s loyalty when results are not going his way on the pitch at a very crucial stage of the season.

Potter added that his job is not to worry too much about his future and just focus on the team.

His words, “There’s always that question [over the owner’s loyalty], absolutely,”

“You can’t stop that question while the results are like there are and I accept it. It is part of the job. We were talking before the game about watching [the Amazon documentary] All or Nothing and Arsenal. Two years into Mikel’s reign he’s close to getting the sack, people wanted him out and it is a disaster.”

“Obviously now, things have changed a little bit. That’s just the way it is. Look at Jurgen’s situation. He doesn’t get results and all of a sudden people want him out. That’s just the nature of football. I haven’t done enough at this club to have too much good faith and I also accept that as well.”

“My job is not to worry too much about that. I understand the question and where it comes from. I just try to focus on the team, keep supporting the players because I really like these players. They are good lads, they want to do better, they want to win but at the moment we are suffering. That’s my responsibility.”